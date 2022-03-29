It is not yet set in stone, but the Arlington County Democratic Committee now has tentative dates set for its School Board endorsement caucus.
Assuming that more than one candidate materializes to seek the party’s endorsement, voting is slated to be held:
• Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lubber Run Community Center.
• Sunday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dr. Charles Drew Elementary School.
• Tuesday, June 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Campbell Elementary School.
• Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Washington-Liberty High School.
Rules for the caucus, including dates of voting, are slated for approval at the April 6 meeting of the Democratic Committee, to be held at 7 p.m. at Lubber Run Community Center.
Traditionally, Democrats hold a caucus to select their endorsee in the run-up to the November School Board election. Even though, in Virginia, School Board seats officially are nonpartisan, political parties can endorse (rather than formally nominate) candidates.
Barbara Kanninen, whose School Board seat is on the ballot this year, is not seeking re-election. Several candidates are expected to formally kick off their bids to succeed her at the April 6 Democratic Committee meeting.
Earlier this year, an effort was made by some activists to convince Democrats to abandon their caucus process, but the party leadership by a lopsided margin voted down the proposal.
