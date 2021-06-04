[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
They couldn’t gather together in person (for the second year in a row), but the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s online Blue Victory Dinner brought in $24,000 to support party efforts.
The funding “will greatly help our ongoing operations,” said party chair Jill Caiazzo, dissecting the success of the event during the monthly Democratic Committee meeting.
The event – called the “Jefferson-Jackson” (or “J-J”) dinner for decades until those two presidents fell out of favor with modern Democratic sensibilities – usually is held in a large hotel ballroom and, because of its timing, could be counted on to bring out politicians angling for statewide office in Democratic primaries. But COVID upended plans in 2020 and 2021, sending the festivities to an online format.
At the event, the party also handed out its annual awards to those who go the extra mile to maintain Democrats’ status as Arlington’s dominant political party.
“This is a great group of folks,” and the awards salute the “tremendous work they’ve been doing,” Caiazzo said. “We are so proud and inspired.”