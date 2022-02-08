It is not the sexiest job in politics, but the Arlington County Democratic Committee (ACDC) is seeking 213 local Democrats to serve as delegates to the upcoming 8th District Democratic Committee reorganization meeting. The meeting is slated for March 5; the deadline to register as a delegate is Feb. 25.
“I would encourage you to file,” said 8th District chair Margo Horner, making her pitch at the Feb. 2 ACDC meeting.
Arlington has been allocated about one-third the 660 total delegates eligible to participate in the reorganization meeting, which will be held online. Participants will elect members of the Democratic State Central Committee and consider resolutions that will, if approved, be passed up for consideration at the state level.
If 213 or fewer Arlington Democrats sign up to participate, they all will be deemed elected. If more do, there will either be a caucus to winnow the field (held at ACDC’s March meeting) or some of the filers might be encouraged to instead file for open slots in other jurisdictions in the 8th District, including Fairfax County, Alexandria and Falls Church.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]