The Arlington County Democratic Committee is seeking nominations for a host of awards to be presented at the organization’s Blue Victory Dinner in April.
“Each year, these eight awards honor outstanding volunteers who have achieved excellence and worked tirelessly to promote the ideals of our party,” said county Democratic chairman Steve Baker.
Awards cover accomplishments over the preceding year, with the exception of the Mary Marshall Outstanding Democrat honor, which focuses on long-term contributions to the party.
Additional award categories are Newcomer of the Year; Herselle Milliken Precinct Captain of the Year; Unsung Hero; Campaigner of the Year; Young Democrat of the Year; Erik Gutshall Community Leader; and Jean Marshall Crawford Women’s Leadership.
Accolades will be presented at the Blue Victory Dinner, to be held in person for the first time since 2019. It is slated for April 30 at the Westin Arlington Gateway Hotel.
“Our goal is to sell 320 tickets to the event,” Baker said, adding that funds raised “empower our organization to mobilize around progressive candidates on the ballot this year.”
The deadline for award nominations is April 8. For information on the awards program and the Blue Victory Dinner, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]