[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Democratic Committee is gearing up to provide rides to the polls for those in need of them for the June 8 primary.
The initiative traditionally aims to support seniors who don’t drive and may have mobility issues, but is open to any Arlington voter.
Democrats in June will formally nominate statewide candidates; locally, the party will decide its nominees in the 45th and 49th House of Delegates districts.
Anyone wishing to volunteer to provide transportation to those needing rides to the polls can e-mail rides@arlingtondemocrats.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.