Republicans began the process last month, and now Arlington Democrats are making that big political pivot from nomination battles to the general election.
“We are looking forward to having our full slate of candidates – then it is full steam ahead,” Arlington County Democratic Committee chair Jill Caiazzo said as the party faithful gathered online June 2 for their last monthly meeting before the June 8 primary.
Within a week of that gathering, Democrats would be learning their candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, as well (in the local area) County Board and a number of contested legislative races.
And then the party will train its resources on the Nov. 2 election. While local races in Democrat-centric Arlington probably will not cause the party to break much of a sweat, local turnout will need to be boosted in order to help the statewide ticket in what could, potentially, be shaping up as ultra-competitive contests.
Not to put it too apocalyptically, but the next five months will serve as “the battle to preserve our democracy,” said Carol Fontein, who heads precinct operations for Arlington Democrats and whose precinct captains and other troops will serve as foot-soldiers on the front lines in the coming battle.
As is always the case this time of year, Fontein is keeping busy lining up a full slate of captains for the county’s 54 precincts. Democrats assign two or three for each.
“We count on precinct captains to be the face of the Democratic Party in their neighborhoods,” she said, putting out a call for bodies in the Garfield Park, AUSA, Crystal Plaza, Wilson, Ballston, Rosslyn and Madison precincts.
“We do want to fill these slots,” Fontein said.
Arlington Democrats also are turning their attention to “MUBs” – multi-unit buildings – where residents tend to be transient and frequently stay aloof from elections except for presidential years.
“We need to prevent a drop in turnout among these people,” said Richard Skinner, who is among those heading up the MUB (rhymes with “tub”) effort.
Republicans firmed up their statewide ticket during COVID-impacted convention voting in May, giving the party an extra month to get itself organized while Democratic candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general continued to battle it out among themselves, sometimes with increasing shrillness as the primaries approached their conclusions.
At the local level, Republicans seem to have failed at candidate-recruitment efforts for 2021, although there will likely be a number of independents running for local and legislative offices, depending on how many get their paperwork lined up prior to the June 8 filing deadline.