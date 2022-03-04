Seventeen-year-olds would be able to participate in operation of the Arlington County Democratic Committee under proposed bylaw amendments.
The change, part of a larger swath of amendments to be voted on in April, would allow those under 18 to participate in ACDC activities, including caucuses, if they would turn 18 before the next Election Day.
That’s in line with state election law, which allows 17-year-olds to register to vote (and vote in state-run primaries) if they turn 18 by the next November.
The measure represents “an important change we are excited to recommend,” said ACDC parliamentarian Corey Barton, who outlined proposed bylaws changes at the party’s March 2 meeting.
The bylaws-revision panel – which did “phenomenal” work according to party chair Steve Baker – has put together a package of proposed changes it feels are uncontroversial for consideration in April. Other proposals that have drawn disagreement will be held for further study and voting at a later date.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]