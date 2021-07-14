[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Who says “print is dead”? Not the Arlington County Democratic Committee.
Party leaders are gearing up to hand-deliver 50,000 to 60,000 copies of the “Democratic Messenger,” the party’s annual get-out-the-vote newsletter, to homes across Arlington in mid-September.
It’s done the old-fashioned way – hand-delivery – and “we’re going to need roughly 600 volunteers,” said Carol Fontein, who heads precinct operations for the Democratic Committee.
The newsletter will provide biographies of Democratic candidates on the ballot (from governor on down) and also the party’s positions on proposed bond referendums.