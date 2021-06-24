[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Democratic Committee will celebrate a return to in-person events with an ice-cream social this Saturday, June 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. at 1302 North Nelson St.
“I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream – and Democratic victory,” party chair Jill Caiazzo said of the event, one of the first in-person gatherings of local Democrats since the onset of the pandemic.
Registration is requested but not required; for information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
For those wishing for a second Democratic-themed ice-cream social during the weekend, the campaign of Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) is hosting one on Sunday. For information, see the Website at www.hopeforvirginia.org.