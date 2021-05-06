[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A Republican family feud in 2019 handed a House of Delegates seat in the Fredericksburg area to the opposing party.
And now, the Arlington County Democratic Committee will be doing its part to make sure the situation stays that way.
The party plans to descend on the 28th House District on May 22 – pandemic conditions permitting – to knock doors in support of freshman Democratic Del. Josh Cole.
Cole won the district in 2019 with 51.8 percent of the vote, after Republicans split into moderate and conservative factions during their nominating process and couldn’t put that coalition back together in time for the general election.
This year, Cole is being challenged by Republican Tara Durant in a race the GOP must win if hopes to regain the majority in the House of Delegates. Currently, Democrats hold a five-seat majority in the lower house of the General Assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.