A squad from the Arlington County Democratic Committee will find itself in the Fairfax Station area of Fairfax County this weekend, knocking on doors in an effort to protect an at-risk Democrat in the November election.
The “Beyond Arlington” initiative of the local Democratic committee will be out in support of Del. Dan Helmer, who two years ago defeated veteran Republican Tim Hugo but in 2021 finds himself in a tough re-election battle against Republican Harold Pyon.
Helmer is a candidate who works “tirelessly for common-sense legislation that serves his community and to make it livable, prosperous and safe,” Arlington Democrats said in putting out a call for volunteers for the weekend canvassing event.
Democrats currently have a five-seat majority in the House of Delegates, with all 100 seats on the ballot in November.