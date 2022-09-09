Marjorie Hobart and Cragg Hines have been tapped as the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s “Distinguished Democrats” for 2022.
The two will be honored during an event to be held Sept. 17 in Crystal City.
Hobart was the longtime executive director of the Arlington Education Association. Hines is a retired journalist. Both have been active in multiple roles for local Democrats.
The Distinguished Democrat award is effectively a lifetime-achievement accolade presented by the party while also raising funds in the heart of election season. Previous recipients have included Peg Hogan, Charley Conrad, Herschel Kanter, Joan McDermott, Charlene Bickford, Richard and Jean Barton, Sharon Davis and, last year, the couple Tom and Mary Margaret Whipple.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]