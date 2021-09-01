[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
“DMV Select” services operated by the Arlington Commissioner of Revenue’s office in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen Sept. 7 after an 18-month COVID shutdown.
The office will operate by appointment Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, 2100 Clarendon Blvd. Appointments can be made through the county government’s Website at www.arlingtonva.us.
“Using an appointment system will allow us to offer efficient and effective customer service to our residents,” Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy said.
Transactions that will be provided include vehicle titles and registrations, license plates and decals, disabled-parking placards, transcripts and voter-registration applications. E-Z Pass applications also will be processed at the location.
“We are pleased our partners in Arlington County are reopening to provide additional service for area residents,” said DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb. “Providing convenient options for conducting vehicle-related transactions is a primary focus for DMV.”