Virginians have the best lung health in the U.S., and Arlington has the 10th best lung health in Virginia, according to new data.
The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across the nation, over a five-year period.
The analysis factored in the change in smoking rate in each state, as well as the change in pollution level as measured by “PM2.5,” the average daily density of fine particulate matter in micrograms per cubic meter).
Following Virginia in the ranking were Colorado, Tennessee, Delaware and Washington state. At the bottom five (from 46th place to 50th) were Missouri, Maine, Oregon, Oklahoma and Texas.
In Virginia, the top five slots were held by Fairfax, Lancaster, Albemarle, Henrico and Loudoun counties. Among other Northern Virginia jurisdictions, Prince William 39th and Falls Church 59th, while Alexandria was dead last in 133rd place.
