An advocacy organization born of the fight to bring Arlington students back into classrooms has formalized its status as a lobbying group.
Arlington Parents for Education has incorporated under Section 501(c)(4) of the federal tax code, giving it tax-exempt status while allowing it to engage in limited political-advocacy efforts.
(Under IRS regulations, while the organization is tax-exempt, donations to it cannot be deducted from income taxes.)
Formally incorporating will allow the organization to “be more ably equipped to promote accountability, transparency and educational excellence in Arlington Public Schools,” the organization said in announcing the new status.
Arlington Parents for Education grew out of dissatisfaction among some members of the community over the slow rollout of back-to-classroom options for Arlington students. Schools closed due to the COVID crisis in March 2020 and largely did not reopen to five-day-a-week classroom instruction until 17 months later.
The group says Arlington school leaders must “prioritize keeping schools open by following the most up-to-date evidence on safety and operations” and “maintain a commitment to in-person instruction and uphold sensible quarantine and related operational policies.”
For information on the organization, see the Website at www.arlingtonparentsforeducation.org.