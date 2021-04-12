[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Two Arlington Public Schools teachers have received grants from the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts to fund performing-arts projects at their schools:
– Hope Lambert of the H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program, in conjunction with theater programs from all four county high schools, received funding for “Collaboration During Isolation,” a pop-up, drive-by video-mapping installation.
Through the project, technical-theater students from across the county will create original videos based on their experiences during the pandemic, as well as their hopes for the future.
In partnership with Arlington County Cultural Affairs, these works will be projected onto an outdoor installation at each high school.
– Jocelyn Mullins of Yorktown High School received funding for “A Class Act N.Y.,” in which two Broadway performers – Christopher Fitzgerald (“Waitress,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Waitress”) and Thayne Jasperson (“Hamilton,” “Matilda,” “Newsies”) – will join a “virtual” classroom to help students create powerful performances, advance vocal techniques and give insight into careers in the performing arts.
The Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts has awarded grants to eight local high schools as part of its Grants for High School Performing-Arts Teachers program.
(For details, see the Website at https://www.wolftrap.org/education/grants-for-teachers.aspx.)
“The arts teach resiliency, foster collaboration, can be a forum for self-expression, and help create a pathway toward a future career,” said Cate Bechtold of Wolf Trap. “The high-school grants program’s goal is to recognize teachers who are developing creative, innovative programs for their students and providing them with support to help make the projects possible.”
