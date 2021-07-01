Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.