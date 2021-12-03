[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
You win some, you lose some, and one piece of collateral damage for Democrats when they lost the governorship on Nov. 2 will be the departure of Arington Electoral Board chair Matt Weinstein.
But he’s got another year to go.
State law requires Virginia’s three-member local electoral boards to contain two representatives of the party of the governor, the third from the out-of-power party. When control of the Executive Mansion flips, the Electoral Board member from the losing side whose term expires next departs.
In this case, it will be Weinstein, who on Jan. 1 will start the third year of a three-year term.
“I will still be here for another year – looking forward to it,” he said at the Nov. 30 Electoral Board meeting.
(On the off chance that he should depart before the end of his term, the slot would immediately go to Republicans, county elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer told the Sun Gazette.)
Weinstein, an attorney who is married to Arlington County Democratic Committee chair Jill Caiazzo, joined the Electoral Board in early 2020, succeeding Democrat David Bell, who retired. Appointments are made by the Circuit Court based on recommendations from political parties.
In remarks, Weinstein was philosophical.
“I will be replaced,” he said. “That’s the way it works on all electoral boards across Virginia.”
The current Arlington Electoral Board lineup consists of Weinstein, vice chair Kim Phillip (a Democrat) and secretary Scott McGeary (a Republican). Under state law, the chair and secretary must be of different political parties.
The term of McGeary, a Washington Gas government-affairs executive and by far the longest serving member of the body, expires at the end of December, but he is likely to be reappointed unless he decides to retire from the post.