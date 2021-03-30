[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington elections office is likely to make use of new state legislation permitting localities to outsource printing, assembling and mailing absentee ballots for future elections.
A measure patroned by state Sen. John Bell (D-Broadlands) gives local election office that flexibility, subject to oversight by the Virginia Department of Elections. It passed the Senate, 27-12, and the House of Delegates, 70-30, during the 2021 special session, and was signed by Gov. Northam on March 13.
Arlington director of elections Gretchen Reinemeyer said putting together absentee-ballot mailings, particularly given the sheer volume of them currently, is “a very labor-intensive process.”
As to the new bill? “It might reduce cost; it definitely will reduce the workload on our office,” Reinemeyer told Electoral Board members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.