Arlington leaders do love testing their mettle in government-awards competitions, but in a recent one, they aimed for gold but had to settle for silver.
Arlington finished second in the nation among communities with populations between 150,000 and 250,000 in a competition for “top digital counties” sponsored by the Center for Digital Government and National Association of Counties.
Carrabus County, N.C., edged out Arlington in that population category. Also topping the rankings for their populations were King County (Wash.), Prince George’s County (Md.), Marin County (Calif.) and Albemarle County (Va.).
The award recognizes “the excellent work of our technology staff to adapt and innovate [during the pandemic], while continuing to make headway with important community issues like access for all, connectivity and digital equity,” Arlington County Board Chairman Matt de Ferranti said in a statement.
Over the years the competition has been held, Arlington has been selected for the No. 1 spot four times, and has been among the top three counties in its size group 10 times. Full details on the program can be found at https://wwwgovtech.com/dc/digital-counties.