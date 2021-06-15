[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Employment Center and Virginia Career Works/Alexandria-Arlington Regional Workforce Council have partnered with LinkedIn Learning on a new initiative to assist 1,000 adults and graduating students prepare for post-pandemic jobs.
Courses leading to certification in subject areas ranging from project management to Java programming are available as part of the effort. Individuals learn at their own pace, and will have access to additional career resources and a career coach.
For information, see the Website at https://aec.arlingtonva.us/.