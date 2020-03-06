On Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m., the Arlington government will host a celebration of the name-change centennial, along with marking Women’s History Month, with a program at the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, 2100 Clarendon Blvd.
The event will feature a proclamation, panel discussion and birthday cake.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonva.us.
The Virginia General Assembly in 1920 authorized the name change from what had until then been Alexandria County, in part to eliminate confusion with the neighboring city of Alexandria and in part to honor Robert E. Lee, who called the Arlington plantation home until departing in 1861 to lead Confederate troops during the Civil War.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.