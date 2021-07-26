[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
As it begins to ramp back up after more than a year of COVID-caused pullbacks, the Arlington Department of Parks and Recreation has set registration dates for its fall programming.
Online registration for classes begins Aug. 4 at 7 a.m. (gymnastics) and 7:30 a.m. (all other programs) for county residents. Phone-in registration begins Aug. 4 at noon.
For non-residents, registration begins Aug. 6 at 7 a.m.
New for the fall: Aquatics programming is moving to the new Long Bridge Park aquatics and fitness center. In addition, yoga classes (in-person and “virtual”) are returning.
For full information, see the Website at https://parks.arlingtonva.us/classes.