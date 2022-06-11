On June 3 at 6:32 p.m., two individuals were driving in the 2100 block of Wilson Boulevard were involved in a minor traffic incident, Arlington police said.
According to police, the victim continued driving and the suspect followed and allegedly collided with the other vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that was following exited his vehicle, approached the victim’s vehicle and struck him through the window, police said.
The other driver then exited his vehicle and a physical altercation ensued, police said.
Responding officers took the suspect into custody, after both combatants were treated on the scene by medics.
The suspect – 35-year-old Sang Min Kim of Gainesville – was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding and aggressive driving. He was held without bond.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]