Arlington Fire Department adds new pumpers to its fleet

The Arlington County Fire Department recently took delivery of two new Pierce Manufacturing pumpers, which went into service with Engine 105 and Engine 109.
The twin pumpers have a 1,500-gallon-per-minute pump and carry 750 gallons of water and 30 gallons of firefighting foam.
“Almost all main fire hoses, called handlines, now come off the rear, which allows for safer deployment of hose lines on some of our narrower Arlington streets,” fire officials said.
The pumpers were purchased, but will be traded in at a previously-agreed-upon price with the manufacturer after seven years, when Arlington will acquire new equipment in exchange.
“This allows us to have high-quality vehicles with the latest technology and safety features to help us keep our personnel and the public safe,” fire officials said.
