It was “moving day” – more likely the culmination of many of them – at Arlington’s Fire Station #8 last week.
On Dec. 6, personnel moved into a temporary facility on North Culpeper Street near Langston Boulevard/Lee Highway, just behind the circa-1961 fire station that soon will be replaced with a modern facility.
The move paves the way for demolition of the station, with the new one to rise in its place.
“Staffing levels remain the same at the temporary location, and there is no service-delivery impact,” county officials said.
After a tumultuous planning process that saw many in the Halls Hill/High View Park community at odds with county leaders who wanted to relocate the station to a parcel on Old Dominion Drive, County Board members in 2016 agreed to raze the existing station and rebuild on the site.