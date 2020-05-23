Arlington focuses on low-response areas to boost census-participation rate

Arlington leaders are beginning to zero in on areas of the community with low response rates to the federal census, aiming to increase participation in those areas before time’s up.
Officials on May 22 released a map showing corridors of the county where response rates are running significantly below the county average. The include areas along western Columbia Pike and the Crystal City/Pentagon City corridor, along with a scattering of areas in the center and southernmost areas of the county.
These trouble spots are in line with past census-response rates, although a decade ago, when county officials thought they didn’t need to put much effort into convincing those in the single-family neighborhoods of far North Arlington to respond, those were areas that helped drag the county’s overall census-participation rate down.
To date, more than 68 percent of county residents have responded to the census – closing in on the 2010 response rate of 74 percent – but that still leaves nearly 30,000 households to be counted.
Like most communities, Arlington had planned a host of efforts for the weeks leading up to April 1, officially designated as the nation’s census day. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of virtually all in-person outreach efforts and moved efforts into the social-media realm.
However, the virus also led federal officials to give localities more time to convince their residents to respond to census mailings, before sending enumerators to their homes. That is now expected to take place later this year.
Outperforming the county-response rate of 74 percent from 2010, if it happens, will be a feather in the cap of Arlington officials, who despite touting the community’s commitment to civic engagement saw Arlington run below the statewide response rate that year.
The 2010 census recorded more than 207,000 individuals living in Arlington, a figure that is expected to grow to about 240,000 in the 2020 count. County-government officials estimate that each person not counted in the census costs the local government about $2,000 in federal funding.
The first federal census – which also was the first comprehensive national census by any country – was conducted during a nine-month period beginning in August 1790, carried out by U.S. marshals. It determined that the population of the fledgling nation was about 3.9 million, with Virginia the most populous state at just under 750,000, although its borders then included all of modern-day West Virginia plus large tracts of present-day Kentucky.
For information on the local effort, see the Website at www.arlingtonva.us/census.
