Arlington officials have announced county parks will reopen Saturday, following the lead of neighboring Fairfax County, which earlier in the week announced plans to reopen its parks.
The Arlington parks have been closed since early March. Under plans announced today, 148 facilities will be open, but dog parks, playgrounds, athletic courts and restrooms will remain closed.
County officials say they are leaning in the direction of reopening athletic fields, tennis courts, dog parks and outdoor tracks in early June.
