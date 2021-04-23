[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) is anticipating a September completion date for the renovation of a warehouse space on South Nelson Street, adjacent to the existing AFAC warehouse.
“This is a major step forward,” the organization said in an e-mail to supporters on April 22.
The renovation effort – being undertaken by Tech24 Construction – includes a new room, new flooring, warehouse-manager’s office, multi-purpose room and restrooms.
“We will be doubling our refrigeration space and a doorway linking our two buildings will be added,” AFAC officials said, noting that the additional capacity will allow the organization to expand its services to areas surrounding Arlington, including Baileys Crossroads, Culmore, Alexandria and Falls Church.
AFAC had been leasing the building before purchasing it in 2020. Funding for the project has come from several estate gifts; donors will be recognized by a plaque placed in the building.
For information, see the Website at www.afac.org.
