For the first time, the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) is expanding its efforts beyond the Arlington community.
The organization has announced plans to partner with Homestretch, a non-profit organization based in Falls Church, to provide free nutritious groceries on a weekly basis.
“We are excited to partner with Homestretch – it’s an organization that does outstanding work in a neighboring community, and we are pleased to be able to provide our services,” said Charles Meng, AFAC’s executive director.
Homestretch clients will be eligible to receive fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, meat, milk, cereal, rice, beans, canned goods, bread and more, part of an effort to help them maintain economic self-sufficiency by redirecting their limited funds to other essentials.
The AFAC partnership “is making it even easier for families in our region to get regular access to groceries that they need to feed their growing families,” said Christopher Fay, executive director of Homestretch.
While the new initiative takes AFAC beyond the boundaries of the locality where it began, Arlington “will always be the focus” of the organization, leaders said.
“We remain committed to providing our high-quality service to any Arlington resident in need,” Meng said.
