[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
“The success of our services to our community was in large part due to the deep dedication of our hardworking staff. It is with great pleasure that I announce the following promotions,” said the organization’s executive director, Charles Meng.
Among those taking on new responsibilities:
• Lily Duran has been promoted to director of client services, a newly created department that will oversee client-management at all AFAC food-distribution sites, work with partner agencies to enroll families in need of food, and grow the home-delivery grocery program that started last spring. Duran started her career with AFAC in 2012 as an operations assistant and later held the prior roles of client-services manager and assistant director of client services.
• Mathilda Dack has been promoted to associate director of administration, overseeing food donations and coordinating food drives for the organization. Dack joined AFAC in 2017 as an administrative assistant and most recently was assistant director of administration.
• Jeremiah Huston has been promoted to associate director of communications, creating content for all of AFAC’s digital platforms, managing grants and supporting fund-raising operations. Huston began at AFAC in 2014 as a volunteer coordinator, then moved to the development department to manage communications, and was most recently assistant director of communications.
• Ray Bynum has been promoted to assistant director of operations, responsible for the day-to-day operations in the warehouse, which includes overseeing warehouse staff and volunteers, off-site deliveries and the inventory of food. Bynum started at AFAC in 2014 as a warehouse assistant and later held roles as lead warehouse assistant and warehouse manager.
Over the past year, AFAC provided supplemental food services to more than 5,500 families in Arlington. Later this year, renovations to the warehouse at the organization’s South Nelson Street facility will be complete, allowing AFAC to increase its food-storage capacity on site and explore the possible expansion of services beyond Arlington.
For information, see the Website at www.afac.org.