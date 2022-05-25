Arlington Food Assistance Center to honor outstanding volunteers

The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) has announced recipients of its annual volunteer-of-the-year honors, to be presented during a recognition ceremony on June 5.
“Here at AFAC, volunteers are essential to our operations in helping us feed our neighbors in need,” the organization said.
Honorees for 2022 include Stephanie Viscardi (Volunteer of the Year); Jack Egge (Teen Volunteer of the Year); St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (Group of the Year); and Village Sweet Bakery (Community Partner of the Year). For more on the awards recipients, see the Website at https://afac.org/volunteer-awards-2022/.
