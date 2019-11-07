Depending on the outcome of final regular-season games on Nov. 8, there is a possibility that the Wakefield Warriors, Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots could all end up as district football champions.
Wakefield (5-4, 4-0) and Yorktown (8-1, 4-0) are in sole possession of first place currently in the National and Liberty districts, respectively, and are guaranteed at least co-championships if they lose Nov. 8.
Washington-Liberty (5-4, 3-1) is alone in second place in the Liberty. If the host Generals defeat Yorktown in a 7 p.m. Nov. 8 game, W-L and Yorktown will be the district co-champions.
If Wakefield loses to the Marshall Statesmen (5-4, 2-2) Nov. 8, the Warriors could end up as co-champions, or still the outright winner depending how second-place Justice (5-4, 3-1) does in its final game against Falls Church.
In addition, depending on the results of all of those games, Wakefield, W-L and Yorktown could all earn berths to play in the eight-team 6D North Region Tournament. Yorktown already is assured a berth as likely a top-four seed or higher. Wakefield and Washington-Liberty are on the bubble entering game 10 based on the Virginia High School League’s power rating system, which determines playoff seeding.
The last time Yorktown won a district title, finishing 9-1 in the regular season, was in 2012 when the Patriots were first in the National District at 7-0.
Washington-Liberty last won a district crown in 2013 when it won the National at 7-0, and last made the playoffs in 2016.
Yorktown and W-L have since moved to the Liberty District.
Wakefield’s last district crown was in 2015, when the Warriors won the National and last made the region playoffs in 2017.
Also at stake in that Yorktown vs. W-L game Nov. 8 is the unofficial Arlington County Championship. Defending champion Yorktown will be the champion with a 2-0 record if its wins. If W-L is victorious, there will be no outright champion as all three Arlington teams will have 1-1 records against county rivals.
“It’s an exciting time for Arlington football. There is a lot going on,” Washington-Liberty coach Josh Shapiro said. “All three teams are playing for a lot.”
Shapiro said his Generals, who have won four of their last six games after a 1-2 start, have to play an “A” game to defeat Yorktown, and get some help as far as mistakes by the Patriots.
“Their quarterback [Grant Wilson] is very good. You can’t stop him, you have to manage him if you can do that,” Shapiro said. “We are the solid underdogs, so we have nothing to lose.”
The coach said his team has developed and improved in recent weeks.
“We have figured some things out,” Shapiro said.
Washington-Liberty last defeated Yorktown in 2016 and won the county crown that year.
