Arlington foster parent of year celebrated for commitment

Jill Abbott, who has been honored as Arlington County’s Foster Parent of the Year for 2022, says her commitment is rooted in the desire to help children, no matter what their circumstances.
“One of the greatest things that I have learned is, everybody comes from a different place, and you need to respect and honor and value that in your daily life,” Abbott said after being celebrated by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
A foster parent in Arlington for almost six years, Abbott was among those honored by COG from 10 jurisdictions across the region.
“With experience fostering transracially, Jill has shared with other foster families the importance of African American hair care and the importance of investment in a youth’s identity,” COG officials said. “She shows up for other foster parents as respite provider, confidant and friend, and is a constant support system for the children and families of Arlington.”
Since 2003, COG has been partnering with local and state child-welfare agencies around the region to recognize exceptional foster parents on an annual basis. Child-welfare workers strive to keep families together, but when that it not possible, foster families can provide the necessary support.
“Foster parents are essential in our communities’ continuum of care, ensuring that the youth in our region are safe and have their needs provided for,” said Arlington County Board member Christian Dorsey, who serves as 2022 board chair of the Council of Governments.
“Their willingness to open up their hearts but also their homes to these children is just beyond commendable,” Dorsey said.
Regional foster-parents of the year are celebrated each spring, both to honor their commitment and spread the opportunities that are available to others.
“It is our hope that these stories inspire other individuals and families to take the necessary steps to become foster parents,” said Erica Serrano, an Arlington County Department of Human Services outreach and recruitment specialist and chair of COG’s Foster Care Advisory Committee.
For information on all the 2022 recipients, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3PkQLbH.
