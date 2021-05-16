[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Nathan Wiehe and Cassie Ravo have been named by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments as the 2021 Foster Parents of the Year for Arlington.
“They have shown selflessness, patience and understanding to the youth they serve, particularly older youth,” COG officials said. “They have thoughtfully created ways to make each foster child feel like they are an equal part of their family, with the same rights and responsibilities of anyone else.”
Among their efforts, Wiehe and Ravo ensure that each foster child participates in meal planning and assists with meal preparation frequently, a skill that many youth appreciated because it supported them as they transition to adulthood.
“Their perseverance has shown that it is necessary to continue parenting despite the difficulties and conflicts they may encounter, whether the child is still with them or not,” COG officials said.
Foster parents from 10 jurisdictions across the region were honored as Foster Parents of the Year. “[Their] commitment to children and their families has meant more than ever during this last year,” said Erica Serrano, an official with the Arlington Department of Human Services and chair of the COG Foster Care Advisory Committee.
For a video highlighting all the recipients, and for more information, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3ydZjIH.