Virginia Hospital Center has announced an initiative to provide the Arlington Free Clinic with free access to the Epic electronic-health-record system.
Epic serves as a digital database for patient charts, giving real-time information on medical history, diagnoses, allergies, medications and lab results.
“Virginia Hospital Center has worked closely with the Arlington Free Clinic throughout the clinic’s 27 years of operation, ensuring that all of our neighbors have access to the care they need for optimal health and well-being,” said hospital president James Cole. “It is our pleasure to add our partners at AFC to our Epic community, which will lead to improved health care and better health outcomes for the patients we collectively serve.”
Every year, the Arlington Free Clinic delivers care to approximately 1,600 of the community’s most vulnerable residents, and its existing electronic-patient-records system was in need of replacement.
“I’d like to extend an enormous ‘thank you’ to VHC for offering to bring us onto its Epic account at no cost,” Free Clinic president Nancy White said.
“This transition poses unique obstacles, and the hospital’s contributions have been essential in allowing us to overcome those obstacles to successfully convert to Epic without missing a beat in delivering quality care to our patients.”