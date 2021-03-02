[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Gallery Underground, an exhibition space of the Arlington Artists Alliance, will present “Ambient Light: Real and Imagined,” an exhibition of works by five Arlington artists, through March 26 in the Focus Gallery.
Elisabeth Hudgins, Kat Jamieson, Linda Maldonado, Elise Ritter and Deborah Taylor are members of Studio 10, a collaborative effort of artists who create and celebrate community-based art. “With unique style and vision, each uses creative inspiration as a guide out of darkness into the light,” exhibition organizers said.
March also brings new works by members in all styles in the main gallery.
Gallery Underground is located at 2100 Crystal Drive, and is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment. For information, call (571) 483-0652 or see the Website at www.galleryunderground.org.
