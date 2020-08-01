Gallery Underground, an endeavor of the Arlington Artists’ Alliance, will present the online exhibit “Unleashed” for the month of August.
The exhibition features works from all over the country in a variety of media including paintings, photography, glass, fiber art and mixed media.
Juried by Joseph Toole, “the show sought submissions of works with either a literal interpretation of setting free or setting in motion, or a more figurative response to the theme,” organizers said.
For information, see the Website at www.galleryunderground.org.
