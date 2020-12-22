Gallery Underground, an exhibit space of the Arlington Artists Alliance, will open the all-member “New Beginnings” exhibition on Jan. 4. It will run in the Focus Gallery through Jan. 29.
“Member artists were asked to create works that represented their optimism that the coming year will be an eventual return to the people, places and things they cherish and have been missing in 2020,” organizers said.
Works will be in a variety of media, including oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, sculpture, glass, ceramics, wood and metalwork.
The gallery is located at the Crystal City Shops, 2100 Crystal Drive. It is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment.
For information, see the Website at www.galleryunderground.org.
