It’s now been 101 years, but that’s not going to stop the Arlington County government from celebrating the 100th anniversary of its current name.
County officials expect to hold a celebration of the switch from “Alexandria County” to “Arlington County” on Friday, Nov. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lubber Run Community Center. Specific details, including capacity limits imposed due to the pandemic, will be forthcoming.
“It’s pulling together nicely,” County Board member Libby Garvey said of the planning. “We’ll try to figure out how to get as many people there as we possibly can.”
The General Assembly in 1920 authorized the name change for two reasons – to differentiate the county from the nearby city of Alexandria , and to honor the legacy of Robert E. Lee, who (through marriage) owned the Arlington House plantation – a connection that has caused some to call for another change in the county’s name.