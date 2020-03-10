Like most parent-child relationships, it is not without its hiccups: arguments, withholding money and even, in some cases, suing one another.
But as the Arlington County government celebrates the 100th anniversary of its current name, even its occasional sparring partner – the General Assembly – is sending along congratulations.
The legislature has approved a resolution, patroned by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington), marking the centennial of the change of name from “Alexandria County” to “Arlington County,” and praising the forward-thinking attitude of the community.
The 2020 legislative resolution salutes Arlington as a leader in transit, education and other areas, praising its “rich history, vibrant cultural diversity and economic vitality” while noting its residents “have made incalculable contributions to the commonwealth and United States.”
It also notes the General Assembly’s “admiration for Arlington County’s unique place in the history of the commonwealth.”
The resolution garnered approval without opposition in the House of Delegates on March 3 and the state Senate on March 5, just weeks before the 100th anniversary of Gov. Westmoreland Davis signing the name-change legislation on March 17, 1920.
That bill had been patroned by Del. Charles Jessee, who represented the area in the General Assembly and proved relatively non-controversial – it passed the House of Delegate on a 59-0 vote and was approved by the state Senate, 34-0.
The name change came about to eliminate confusion between the city and county of Alexandria, which at one time had been joined politically but since 1870 had been independent entities.
“Arlington” was chosen, in part, to honor Arlington House, one of the dominant features of the community. (The resolution mistakenly refers to the plantation as the birthplace of Robert E. Lee; Lee actually was born in Stratford, Va., but acquired Arlington House through marriage and lived there until departing to lead Virginia troops in the Civil War in 1861. He never returned after the war, although his heirs later received a large cash settlement after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the federal government had illegally seized the plantation house and land during the war.)
The name change of 1920 did not impact the county’s form of governance, which had been a three-member board of supervisors elected in districts since 1870 and would continue to be so until 1932, when the current, five-member, at-large County Board form was adopted.
Arlington officials have slated a number of community events surrounding the name change. On Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m., the Arlington government will celebrate it, along with marking Women’s History Month, with a program at the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, 2100 Clarendon Blvd.
