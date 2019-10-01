Arlington gets the rest of its archives back from Richmond

Back home again!
Arlington County government records that had been kept – in some cases for generations – for safekeeping by the Library of Virginia have returned to the county, where they eventually will be made available to researchers.
Some of the material dates as far back as the 1840s, and represents “a snapshot of a time in Arlington we know little about,” said Diane Kresh, the county’s library director.
“We are excited to learn more as we begin to examine these records,” Kresh said.
(The acquisition comes as the library system and other repositories begin to celebrate Archives Month, held each October.)
Two years ago, the Library of Virginia began to ship its Arlington-themed material the 90 miles north at the request of county officials. Those first batches largely were land-use and court records, and materials from the county coroner of 150 years ago.
More recently, a broader array of materials were forwarded up to Arlington. It includes property-tax records, teacher registers and election papers – some a century old, some much older.
Library officials plan to show off a selection of the items during two public open houses to be held at the recently renovated Woodmont building at 2422 North Fillmore St., where the county’s archives are held. Events will be held Oct. 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Oct. 23 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Arlington County Board members earlier appropriated funding to begin the process of digitizing the material, which will make items available to a wider array of researchers.
Given the propensity of county courthouses across the country to burn to the ground through the generations, it perhaps was a good idea to send the archived materials to a secure Richmond repository. But the time had come to repatriate them, county officials said.
“Other than large amounts of money, we are not shipping anything down to Richmond these days,” County Manager Mark Schwartz said while discussing the matter in 2017.
• • •
For information, see the Website at https://library.arlingtonva.us/acquisition.
