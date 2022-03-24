The interim Arlington County Republican Committee chair is set to get the gig permanently.
Lori Urban was the lone candidate to file for the post, and will be formally installed at the GOP’s monthly meeting on March 30.
Urban last December was tapped as interim chair after the incumbent, Andrew Loposser, resigned to concentrate on duties as 8th Congressional District Republican Committee chair.
In a February Q&A with the Sun Gazette, Urban said she was excited for the opportunity but acknowledged the challenge of being a Republican in Arlington, where Democrats hold a monopoly on power that is only rarely challenged.
Candidate recruitment has been one of the top things on her to-do list.
“We encourage Republicans to run for office, push would-be candidates to candidate-training opportunities, and support those who decide to run for office,” Urban said.
Time’s a-ticking: Both a County Board and a School Board seat are on the November ballot, as is the 8th Congressional District seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Don Beyer. Republicans have until June to field candidates in those races.
The Arlington County Democratic Committee also entered 2022 with a new chair. Steve Baker in January defeated Matt Royer in the race to succeed Jill Caiazzo, who stepped down after two two-year terms.
