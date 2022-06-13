Where in the world is Arlington County Republican Committee communications chair Matthew Hurtt?
In the early part of June, he was in Warsaw (Poland), part of a group from the Arlington-based Leadership Institute providing training to dozens of young conservatives preparing to run for office in their communities.
“Like President Reagan, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Pope John Paul II, these young conservatives are poised to defeat socialism as they advance our conservative principles across Europe,” Hurtt said in a missive sent from the Polish capital.
In the same note, Hurtt urged the Arlington GOP rank-and-file to dig deep to support Karina Lipsman, the Republican nominee in the 8th Congressional District.
“It’s time for 8th District Republicans to roll up our sleeves,” he said. “A Republican ‘red wave’ is set to sweep Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats out of power this November, and [Lipsman] is our best chance in a long time to make a strong Republican case to voters across the district.”
Hurtt stopped short of suggesting the GOP could win in the bluer-than-blue 8th District, but said giving cash to the campaign would allow Lipsman and her positions to reach “thousands of voters who may have never heard our Republican message.”
Democrats on June 21 will select their nominee in the 8th District; incumbent U.S. Rep. Don Beyer is heavily favored over challenger Victoria Virasingh.
