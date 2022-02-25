The Arlington County Republican Committee has 152 slots available for GOP boosters as it prepares for its March 30 reorganization meeting.
A total of 35 of those slots will be at-large positions, with the remainder representing the 54 voting precincts in the county at a rate of one to three per precinct.
If fewer than the total number allotted file paperwork for the positions, then all will be deemed elected. If more do, elections for the specific precincts will be held.
In recent years, the Arlington GOP would not be likely to reach that upper limit, but the local party has seen significant growth since 2020 and may approach the maximum figure.
The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Crystal City Sports Club. In addition to reconstituting the local party, there will be an election for up to 365 delegates and an equal number of alternates to participate in the 8th District Republican Convention, to be held on May 12 in Springfield.
That convention will focus on electing a district chair and nominating the Republican candidate to take on U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th).
