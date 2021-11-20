[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Buoyed by success at the statewide level and itching to see more of it in 2022, the Arlington County Republican Committee will host its 2021 volunteer-appreciation dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Crystal City Sports Pub.
“Your enthusiasm and excitement was palpable, and it helped drive Glenn Youngkin’s positive, optimistic message across the finish line,” party chair Andrew Loposser said in an e-mail to the rank-and-file, encouraging attendance at the event.
While Arlington’s GOP didn’t have much luck at the local level – except helping to boost the statewide Republican ticket’s percentage of the vote in the county from 15 percent for Donald Trump in 2020 to 22 percent for Youngkin and his ticketmates in 2021 – the party hopes to build on that success going forward.
At the dinner, annual awards will be presented and there will be a retrospective on 2021 as well as a look ahead to 2022.
“We’re already looking to implement outreach strategies we put on hold during the pandemic, and we’re working to fill out volunteer leadership roles that will engage more members of the club and more people in our community,” Loposser said.
There is no charge for members of the committee who actively volunteered during the 2021 campaign; others are asked to contribute at least $25 to offset the cost of the event.
For information and registration, see the Website at www.arlingtongop.org.