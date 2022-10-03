The Arlington County Republican Committee continues to accept self-nominations for those interested in becoming a member of the Arlington Electoral Board.
The election of Republican Glenn Youngkin to the governorship means that all 130-plus local electoral boards across Virginia will be switching from two Democrats and one Republican (as they have been for the past eight years) to two Republicans and one Democrat.
In Arlington, the switch takes place Jan. 1, when the term of Democrat Matthew Weinstein (currently the body’s vice chair) expires.
The Arlington County Republican Committee is required to submit a list of candidates – usually three – to the Circuit Court, which will make the formal appointment. The new appointee will serve a three-year term, joining Democrat Kim Phillip (currently chair) and Republican Scott McGeary (currently secretary).
Those with interest in being considered for nomination should e-mail party chair Lori Urban at info@arlingtongop.org with a reference to the Electoral Board in the subject line.
