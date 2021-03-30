[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Republican Committee remains on the hunt for a candidate or candidates to challenge for the one County Board seat on the November ballot.
“We have had people reach out to us,” party chairman Andrew Loposser said on March 24, though none has yet stepped forward publicly.
County Republicans have yet to formally issue a “call” setting out the nomination procedure. The deadline has passed for the party to use the June state-run primary, so if on the off chance more than one GOP contender emerges, a party-run convention or canvass will be necessitated.
Arlington Republicans in recent years have had difficulty recruiting candidates for local office. Loposser, like GOP chairs before him, says candidate recruitment is near the top of his to-do list.
On the Democratic side, incumbent County Board member Takis Karantonis has announced plans to seek a new term, and is being challenged in the June 8 primary by Chanda Choun. Karantonis was elected to office in a July 2020 special election owing to the death of board member Erik Gutshall.
Republicans also have been on the search for a School Board contender, but the subject was not brought up at the March 24 meeting. School Board seats are officially nonpartisan, but political parties can “endorse” candidates rather than formally nominate them.
