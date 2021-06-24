[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
After more than a year of mainly online monthly meetings, the Arlington County Republican Committee is moving back to in-person gatherings.
The event is slated for June 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Crystal City Sports Pub.
Late last year, county Republicans attempted a resumption of in-person meetings, but a spike in COVID cases and tighter restrictions imposed on gatherings by state officials led them back to an online format.
While the local party did not field candidates for County Board and School Board this year, it had more success in other races.
“For the first time in several cycles, we have a Republican candidate on the ballot for House of Delegates in each of Arlington’s [four] districts,” county GOP chairman Andrew Loposser said. “This will drive up Republican turnout in our community, and help Republican candidates up and down the ballot.”
For information on the meeting, see the Website at www.arlingtongop.org.