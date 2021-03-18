[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Republican Committee is set next week to determine its method of nominating County Board candidates – if any should materialize.
Committee members must approve the format for nomination, and set deadlines for candidate filing.
In recent years, Republicans have had a challenging time in candidate recruitment, but party leaders see a potential opportunity in this year’s general election.
“If you are interested in running for County Board – or other office – please reach out to me,” party chairman Andrew Loposser said in an e-mail to the rank-and-file.
Also at the March 24 meeting, the party is expected to approve the process for election of delegates to the state convention that will nominate contenders for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
The meeting will be held online. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtongop.org.
